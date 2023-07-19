Parks board meeting
The Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the city council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. in Norfolk.
The agenda includes a request to approve the landscape design for the roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue; a request to review and determine the future direction of the trail advisory board; discussion of the proposed parks and recreation fees; and a monthly supervisor report.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend this meeting of a governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
Artifact show
ST. EDWARD — Beaver Valley Days in St. Edward will host an Indian artifact show on Saturday, July 29, at the St. Edward Community building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is featuring the Ron Cruise family collection along with collections from Jerry and Nancy Carlson, John Drozd, “Buffalo” Tom Martens and others. A flintknapping demonstration will be presented by Jack and Jane Webster on-site. Learn about the early history of the Beaver, Cedar and Loup valleys.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. This is an educational, noncommercial show, and no buying or selling of artifacts will be allowed.
For more information call Jerry at 402-993-6055.