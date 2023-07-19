Parks board meeting

The Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the city council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. in Norfolk.

The agenda includes a request to approve the landscape design for the roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue; a request to review and determine the future direction of the trail advisory board; discussion of the proposed parks and recreation fees; and a monthly supervisor report.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this meeting of a governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

Artifact show

ST. EDWARD — Beaver Valley Days in St. Edward will host an Indian artifact show on Saturday, July 29, at the St. Edward Community building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is featuring the Ron Cruise family collection along with collections from Jerry and Nancy Carlson, John Drozd, “Buffalo” Tom Martens and others. A flintknapping demonstration will be presented by Jack and Jane Webster on-site. Learn about the early history of the Beaver, Cedar and Loup valleys.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. This is an educational, noncommercial show, and no buying or selling of artifacts will be allowed.

For more information call Jerry at 402-993-6055.

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.

Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again

An attack before dawn Monday damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, forcing the span’s temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. Two people were killed and their daughter was injured.

Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities drew on 100 people, drones and cadaver dogs Monday in their search for two missing children whose family's car was swept away in flash flooding that ravaged the East Coast over the weekend. Other parts of the country endured threatenin…

Notes from the community development agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All members were present for the meeting, with the exception of councilman Justin Snorton. Just over 30 city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted about 10 minutes. B…