Arts center reception
The Norfolk Arts Center will host a reception on Tuesday, July 19, to recognize the outgoing members of its board of directors and welcome the new members.
The reception will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Arts Center, 305 N. Fifth St. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
The arts center will recognize these outgoing board members for their years of service: Roger Nadrchal and Chase Pflueger (six years), Austen Hagood and Rachel Reiser (three years), Mike Fluent, Traci Jeffrey and Mark Zimmerer (two years) and Mary Pat Hoag (one year).
The six new members to the board of directors are Brent Bossard, Tina Mazuch, Clare Orwig, Tammi Reeves, Beatriz Rodriguez and Tiffany Tichota.
For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call 402-371-7199.
Observance planned
BATTLE CREEK — Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, which has its headquarters in Battle Creek, will be celebrating the installation of 10,000 meters in its territory.
On April 29, 1940, the first 168 services were energized over 116 miles of distribution line. Eight-two years later, there are more than 10,000 services for 5,028 customers over 2,874 miles of line.
There will be an open house on Tuesday, July 19, from noon to 4 p.m. at the headquarters building at 206 N. Fourth St. in Battle Creek to celebrate. A short program at 1 p.m. will commemorate it with the reading of a resolution from the board of directors and a letter of congratulations from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
For more information, visit Elkhorn Rural Public Power District’s Facebook page or website www.erppd.com.