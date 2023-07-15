Tours added

PIERCE — After requests from those who took the tours, and those who were unable to during the Pierce 150th celebration, the Pierce Historical Society will again offer a combined trolley tour of Pierce historic homes and businesses.

The tours will be Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each tour will leave from the Pierce Historical Society Museum in Gilman Park. There is no charge for the first-come, first-served event.

Once in Pierce, visitors are encouraged to visit the museum, which is open Sundays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. this summer.

