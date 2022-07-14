Benjamin Avenue progress
The City of Norfolk will host an open house where the public can learn more about the progress being made on the Benjamin Avenue improvement project.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.
Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the city will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.
Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
Johnson Park in-stream work begins next week
Work will begin on the Johnson Park in-stream improvements next week.
The subcontractor, North Construction, will start working downstream of the First Street bridge on Monday, July 18.
Nearly a half mile of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River adjacent to Johnson Park will be transformed into an interactive white-water park, strengthening the region’s relationship to the river.
While the work is done, the water flow will be shut off. The trail system also will close Monday morning near the Hy-Vee site. It will be closed from Johnson Park all the way south to where it ends at Pine Street and Philip Avenue.
For questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020.
Siren not reliable
A warning siren in Norfolk is under repair.
Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said in a press release Wednesday that the outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. has not been reliably activating over the past few weeks.
Risor said the city is aware of the situation and has been working on the siren.
“Unfortunately, the solution isn’t a ‘quick fix’ and parts are needed, but they are back-ordered indefinitely,” Risor said.
Citizens who live in the area of this siren are asked to pay extra attention to other sources such as radio, television, social media, weather apps and weather radio for severe weather information.
“This siren is a number one priority to the city of Norfolk and as soon as parts are available, it will be up and running as soon as possible,” Risor said.