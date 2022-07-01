Library closed
Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday, July 5.
Library meeting
A regular meeting of the Norfolk Public Library Board will be Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library. An agenda is available at the library at 308 W. Prospect Ave.
Annual meeting
The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District's 2021-22 annual meeting is set for Thursday, July 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stables, 1909 Vicki Lane, in Norfolk. Leah Barrett, President of Northeast Community College, will be the guest speaker.
RSVPs are needed by Thursday, July 21, by calling 402-379-1150 or emailing grace@nenedd.org.