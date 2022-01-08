Veterans coffee
All veterans are welcomed for coffee Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave.
There will be a nominal charge for donuts at the event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dick Carson, 92, died in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19 after a brief illness, according to family members. He grew up in Norfolk along with his younger brother, Johnny Carson, who is regarded by many as the king of talk show hosts.
The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022 school board positions.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea claimed Thursday to have conducted the second successful test flight of a hypersonic missile, days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his military forces despite pandemic-related difficulties.
Despite statements made by proponents, there is no way to limit what changes could be made to the U.S. Constitution if an Article V Convention takes place, a Georgetown law professor said Thursday.
Pursuant to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for all federal buildings on the date of interment for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol. He warned that though it didn’t succeed, the insurrection remains a s…
Nebraska senators have a plan to fix the statewide labor shortage.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governors took sweeping actions during earlier surges of the COVID-19 …
BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that has already left areas of the South with more than 6 inche…
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployme…
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
CUMBERLAND, Maine — According to the National Lightning Safety Council, the lightning death …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.