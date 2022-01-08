Veterans coffee

All veterans are welcomed for coffee Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave.

There will be a nominal charge for donuts at the event.

In other news

Dick Carson, 92, died in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19 after a brief illness, according to family members. He grew up in Norfolk along with his younger brother, Johnny Carson, who is regarded by many as the king of talk show hosts.

Pursuant to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for all federal buildings on the date of interment for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol. He warned that though it didn’t succeed, the insurrection remains a s…