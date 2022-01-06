Fund drive ending

The annual Good Neighbors fund drive, sponsored by the Daily News, is winding down. The goal of $75,000 has been surpassed.

Monday, Jan. 10, will be the final day that contributions will be counted toward the recent Christmas campaign. The Good Neighbors program, which assists the less fortunate year-round, is a project of the Norfolk Ministerial Association.

Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.

Grief share

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, will hold grief share at 6 p.m. every Thursday for the next 13 weeks, beginning Jan. 6. Attendees are encouraged to start at anytime. The meeting is free of charge. For more information, contact Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.

