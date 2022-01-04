No bridge

The Norfolk Country Club bridge group will not meet in January or February because of vacation.

Training event

Community leaders in Norfolk and the surrounding areas are invited to attend a free Civity training event hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs this month.

“This training will allow community leaders to leverage their passions and visions, both professionally and personally, by developing relationship-building skills focused on connecting with people through authentic appreciation of our differences,” said Jordan Feyerherm, community development manager with the Center for Rural Affairs.

The “Civity: Train the Leaders Workshop” will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave., in Norfolk.

“Participants will have the opportunity to be part of a community of learning and support to help them expand on the practices learned during the course,” Feyerherm said. “The Civity workshop supplements, enhances and builds on practices and knowledge drawn from conflict resolution, anti-racism work and facilitation.”

Registration is required by Monday, Jan. 24; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Feyerherm at jordanf@cfra.org or 402-580-1516.

The center recommends that all participants wear face masks at indoor events.

Tags

In other news

WSC CEO Chapter students attend conference in Florida

WSC CEO Chapter students attend conference in Florida

Wayne State College students attended the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s 38th annual Global Conference and Pitch Competition in Tampa, Florida, which consisted of motivational and inspirational keynote presenters representing subject matter experts, networking and mentorship opport…

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter. As much as 10 inches of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland throug…

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.