No bridge
The Norfolk Country Club bridge group will not meet in January or February because of vacation.
Training event
Community leaders in Norfolk and the surrounding areas are invited to attend a free Civity training event hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs this month.
“This training will allow community leaders to leverage their passions and visions, both professionally and personally, by developing relationship-building skills focused on connecting with people through authentic appreciation of our differences,” said Jordan Feyerherm, community development manager with the Center for Rural Affairs.
The “Civity: Train the Leaders Workshop” will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave., in Norfolk.
“Participants will have the opportunity to be part of a community of learning and support to help them expand on the practices learned during the course,” Feyerherm said. “The Civity workshop supplements, enhances and builds on practices and knowledge drawn from conflict resolution, anti-racism work and facilitation.”
Registration is required by Monday, Jan. 24; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Feyerherm at jordanf@cfra.org or 402-580-1516.
The center recommends that all participants wear face masks at indoor events.