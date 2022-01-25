Antique tractors on display

The Cornhusker 2 Cylinder Club Antique Tractor Show will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29-30, at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. Antique John Deere tractors and implements will be displayed during mall hours.

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solid…

Ahead of Olympics, abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics that opens in less than two weeks.

Help support local food drive

The Norfolk Rotary Club is hosting a food collection drive to replenish the food pantry of the Norfolk Salvation Army. The following businesses have agreed to be collection sites. Only nonperishables are to be collected.

Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses.