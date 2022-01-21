DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans will meet Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave.
The meeting has been moved from Wednesday to Monday.
Those with questions are encouraged to call 402-649-0123.
