Antique tractors
The Cornhusker 2 Cylinder Club Indoor Antique Tractor Show will be in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29. Antique John Deere tractors and implements will be displayed during mall hours.
Authors sought
The Norfolk Public Library is seeking applications from authors to participate in a spring book fair on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The spring book fair will be at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. Any Nebraska author with new works — traditionally published or self-published — in the past five years is encouraged to apply. Authors from nearby locations in South Dakota and Iowa will be considered as well.
The book fair will include author booths, live readings, a book swap and more. Special guest Alex Kava will provide a writing workshop and presentation later in the day. Details on these events will be coming soon. The application deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 28. Applicants will be notified the following week if they have been selected to participate.
Visit the library’s website at www.norfolkne.gov/library for more information and application details.
Auxiliary meeting
The Auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on Jan 10. The charter was draped for one member. The mid-winter convention will be Friday, Feb. 3, at the Marriott Hotel in Lincoln. At the post home on Monday, Feb. 6, members will decorate sacks for the veterans’ valentines and on Monday, Feb. 13, members will meet at the Norfolk Veterans Home to fill the sacks. The next meeting will be 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.