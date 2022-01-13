Regional notes for Jan. 13

Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Meeting planned
The Northeast Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at the following locations: NENEDD Offices — Conference Room, 111 S. First St., Norfolk; West Point Chamber of Commerce, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point; and City of Columbus Offices-First Floor Mayor’s Office, 2424 14th St., Columbus. An agenda will be available on the website, www.nenedd.org, after 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. The public is welcome.
Beef council meeting
The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the beef council’s office in Kearney, located at 1319 Central Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. The board of directors will discuss NDA Foreign Marketing and election of officers. For more information, contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org
Master Gardeners
Awards and recognition were given by the University of Nebraska Master Gardener program to members of the Northeast Nebraska Master Gardeners last Saturday. Newly certified members, milestone years of service, and volunteer hours were recognized.
Newly certified and having completed 40 hours each of education and of community service are Janyce McQquistan and Laurie Larson. Those celebrating milestone years were Karen Zierke and Carolyn Lingenfelter, 30 years; Marjorie Jansen, 25 years; Wyman McCain and Deb Daehnke, 20 years; Connie Dvorak, Donald Liedman, Teresa Roche, Vicki Rundell and Denise Trine, 10 years; Viola McShannon, Linda Douglas, Jody Gartner, five years. Nineteen other members were given recertification and participation certificates plus six emeritus status.
Collectively the Northeast. Nebraska Master Gardeners served several communities, volunteering 538 hours to horticultural and beautification projects. One of the many projects resulted in the Green Leaf Award given by the Norfolk Tree Board for the landscape and community garden at the Nebraska Madison County Extension Office.