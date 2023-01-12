Appointment announced

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, announced the new committee members recommended by the House Republican Steering Committee.

Among the members named was Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who represents the 1st Congressional District.

Officers elected

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Foundation Board of Directors elected new officers at its meeting this week.

Susan Warneke is the new president, replacing Jim Curry, who served several years. Tom Dover is vice president, Gina Lindsay is treasurer and Lynn Hans is secretary.

Tags

In other news

How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options — though sometimes costly — that can help protect you from high nitrate.

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic

BOLTERDALEN, Norway (AP) — Out of the dark, frozen vastness in this Arctic valley, a chorus of barks and howls trumpeted the return of Green Dog's oldest puppies from a dogsledding training run through the polar night on Tuesday afternoon.

Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man passed out in the bushes outside the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium after a game and, upon awakening, entered the team's clubhouse and stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court.

Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there

Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there, saying Monday that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms.