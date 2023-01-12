Appointment announced
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, announced the new committee members recommended by the House Republican Steering Committee.
Among the members named was Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who represents the 1st Congressional District.
Officers elected
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Foundation Board of Directors elected new officers at its meeting this week.
Susan Warneke is the new president, replacing Jim Curry, who served several years. Tom Dover is vice president, Gina Lindsay is treasurer and Lynn Hans is secretary.