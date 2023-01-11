Funds given
Two Nebraska small businesses will receive funds to expand the meat supply chain through the Value Added Producer Grant Program, according to Kate Bolz, Nebraska state director for USDA Rural Development.
“Oak Barn Beef and Classen Land and Cattle are family businesses investing in the future of Nebraska agriculture. We are proud to support their efforts to expand the nation’s meat supply chain,” Bolz said.
Value Added Producer Grants help businesses process and market new products. Awards made in Nebraska were to Oak Barn Beef, $249,965, West Point, to expand processing, marketing, and distribution of direct-to-consumer beef cuts; and Classen Land and Cattle, $49,699, Fullerton, to expand processing, marketing and distribution of direct-to-customer beef cuts.
The projects are a part of a larger announcement last week from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. The Biden-Harris administration is investing $9.6 million across the country to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply.
Academy nominations
Matthew Johnson of Creighton has been nominated by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy.
On Tuesday, Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 17 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies. Johnson is the lone nominee from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
“Each of these talented young individuals have proven themselves to be exceptional students in the classroom and dedicated leaders in their communities. I know that they will represent Nebraska and our country with honor,” Fischer said.
Offices to be closed
NORFOLK — City administration office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.