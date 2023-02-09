Highway work

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Feb. 13, on the Highway 275 and Highway 32 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Koss Construction of Topeka, Kansas, is the contractor for this project. Work includes closing the eastbound outside lane near the junction for installation of storm sewer pipes. Pavement sawing will take place in the same area. Anticipated completion is three weeks.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

Closed for holiday

NORFOLK — The Norfolk city administration office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.

In other news

Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm, fed

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and a series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 19,300.

Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night in council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. All council members were present, including Justin Snorton, who attended his first meeting as a sitting council member. Approximately 30 citizens and city staff were on hand for the meeting, which lasted jus…

Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold

Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.