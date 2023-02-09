Highway work
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Feb. 13, on the Highway 275 and Highway 32 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Koss Construction of Topeka, Kansas, is the contractor for this project. Work includes closing the eastbound outside lane near the junction for installation of storm sewer pipes. Pavement sawing will take place in the same area. Anticipated completion is three weeks.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.
Closed for holiday
NORFOLK — The Norfolk city administration office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.