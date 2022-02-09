Meeting postponed
NORFOLK — The next regular monthly meeting of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has been changed from its originally scheduled date of Thursday, Feb. 10. The meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk.
The board’s work portion of the meeting begins at 11 a.m., with the action items portion of the agenda to be considered beginning at 3 p.m.
Street closure
NORFOLK — The City of Norfolk has announced a street closure set for next week on Madison Avenue. Because of railroad work, Madison Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets will be closed part of Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If there are any questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk Street Division at 402-844-2180.
Baseball coaches sought
The Norfolk American Legion is now accepting coaching applications for the 2022 summer baseball season. Anyone interested in coaching must fill out and return a short application before Monday, Feb. 28.
To get a copy of the application, go to http://legionbaseball.org/ on the internet.