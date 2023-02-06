Valentine’s event
TILDEN — Get ready for Valentine’s Day with the Benchwarmers, Patricia Miller and David Shipley of Lincoln. The pair will bring a piano duet concert titled “Date Night through the Decades,” which will take place in the Lied Auditorium at the Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library, 202 S. Center St., in Tilden.
Starting with the 1940s, the duo will perform a song from each decade to the present, taking the audience down memory lane with their selections. The free concert will be Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., and refreshments will be served. The program is sponsored by the Tilden Library Foundation.
Challenge grant
O’NEILL — In recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month, North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced the successful completion of a $125,000 challenge grant issued by Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) and an anonymous donor for the benefit of the Miles of Smiles school-based oral screening and fluoride varnish program.
Nebraska Community Foundation issued the challenge grant in 2017, paid in five $25,000 annual installments. The department matched those funds on a one-to-one basis, receiving donations from local foundations, county governments and individual donors, many of whom made multi-year pledges. These local donors contributed more than $218,000 during the challenge grant period.
The challenge grant enabled NCDHD to expand Miles of Smiles, which offers education, oral screenings, fluoride varnish and dental sealants in school-based settings. The program provides services to the 38 elementary and middle schools within its nine-county service area. The funding allowed NCDHD to hire a contracted dental hygienist in 2018 to conduct clinics and assist with education and marketing.
Children’s dental health is an ongoing challenge in Nebraska. Third graders in rural areas experience a higher prevalence of dental decay and untreated decay compared to urban neighborhoods, according to the 2016 Nebraska Oral Health Survey. Programs like Miles of Smiles allow professionals to connect with children in need of treatment.
“We are so fortunate for this funding and the partners to help and support the Miles of Smiles program and the importance of children’s oral health,” said Sara Twibell, Miles of Smiles program coordinator.