Meet with a congressional caseworker
Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a congressional caseworker from his office on Thursday, March 2, in Walthill and Wednesday, March 29, in O'Neill and Creighton.
Caseworker in Your Community is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers who may be able to assist those with disaster recovery concerns, as well as with federal agencies.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a caseworker at the following times and locations:
Thursday, March 2 — 1-2 p.m., Walthill Public Library, 323 Main St., Walthill; Wednesday, March 29 — 11 a.m. to noon, O'Neill Public Library, 601 E. Douglas St., O’Neill; 11 a.m. until noon, Creighton Public Library, 701 State St., Creighton
For additional information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.
Winside Legion Auxiliary to meet
WINSIDE — The American Legion Auxiliary Roy Reed Post 252 of Winside will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Winside Legion Post home.
Only a couple of weeks remain before the 91st annual convention of the Third District of the American Legion Family. The event will begin with an 8 a.m. registration followed by a 9 a.m. joint session in Winside on Saturday, March 18. There is a fee for auxiliary member registration and lunch.
Final plans for the event will be mapped out at the March 4 meeting. More volunteers are needed for registration, refreshments and fundraising. Governing documents will be approved, as well.
The group also may begin plans for Poppy Day, which is Saturday, May 27, and the Memorial Day program and dinner on Monday, May 29.