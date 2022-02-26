DAR meeting
The Nancy Gary Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Norfolk Public Library. Members are asked to please RSVP to Ellie Curtiss at vvteacher@yahoo.com.
Benefit planned
St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1300 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk, will host a lunch and silent auction benefit for the Jesse and Lindsay Books family.
The event will begin with lunch at noon on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the church. An item in Friday’s paper listed the incorrect date.
All proceeds will help the couple with costs related to an automobile accident in which Jesse was injured. He is recovering at Nebraska Medicine and will be moved to Madonna Rehabilitation soon, according to the church.
Lindsay and their daughter, Hadley, are staying in Omaha to be close to him while he recovers. The funds raised from the benefit will go toward their medical and family expenses that will arise before Jesse can return to his job as a truck driver.
Those who would like to donate an item for the silent auction are encouraged to contact the church office.