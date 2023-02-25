Career fair

The spring career fair at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, open to all Northeast students and alumni, will feature several employers looking to hire again this year. Representatives of approximately 90 companies, agencies and organizations will take part in the event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium.

A variety of businesses and industries will be represented at the spring career fair, including agriculture, manufacturing, retail, criminal justice, and technical, among others.

The Northeast Economic Development Board of Directors will conduct a special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.

The meeting will be available at the NENEDD office’s conference room at 111 S. First St. in Norfolk

An agenda of the meeting will be available after 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at www.nenedd.org under board of directors.

The president and board of directors reserve the right to adjourn into closed session. The public is welcome to attend.

The Disabled American Veterans will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

