Health assessment
O'NEILL — The North Central District Health Department will host a community health assessment meeting at the Community Center on Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The topic will be a comprehensive review of the latest report. Data from the districtwide survey, minority health focus groups and other sources will be presented and discussed. The input from this meeting will help form the next community health improvement plan.
A link to the draft Community Health Assessment may be found at https://ncdhealth.wixsite.com/ncdhd.
Mobile town halls
Constituents of 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at upcoming mobile offices, including at Plainview, Bloomfield, O’Neill and Bartlett.
At a mobile office, 3rd District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:
Monday, March 7: Plainview Public Library, 11 a.m. to noon; Thursday, March 10, Bloomfield City Hall, 1 to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, March 16, Holt County Courthouse, O’Neill, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday, March 30, Wheeler County Courthouse, Bartlett, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.