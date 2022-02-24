DAV meeting to be held
The Disabled American Veterans chapter in Norfolk will be meeting Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
Those who are interested or have questions are encouraged to attend the meeting at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave.
NEW YORK (AP) — As Russia intensified its aggression toward neighboring Ukraine earlier this week, Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio blasted President Vladimir Putin’s provocations as a “clear violation of international law.”
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning following an alleged domestic dispute in Stanton.
A game of keno Friday afternoon went south for a Norfolk man and ended in his arrest.
NORTH BEND — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at North Bend Central Public Schools.
The potholes from the past two years have started to be filled and new paths are being paved throughout the Norfolk FFA.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A treehouse is causing trouble on New Hampshire’s Seacoast.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues falling across Nebraska in the wake of last month's spike in cases.
A local man who was already facing a meth possession charge was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of the same offense.
