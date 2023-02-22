Kings Lanes to ‘bowl down cancer’

NORFOLK — Relay for Life is having a “bowl down cancer” event on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Kings Lanes, 1000 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk, from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost to participate includes the cost of shoe rental.

Those participating also may play an unlimited number of games during that time. Prizes will be given. All proceeds go to Relay for Life.

Pancake feed

LEIGH — The American Legion Post 302 will hold its annual pancake feed on Sunday, March 5, at the legion hall in Leigh with a free-will donation. Storm date will be Sunday, March 12.

