No paper on holiday
Because of the Presidents Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.
Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper will either be included in Tuesday’s Daily News or may be found in today’s edition.
Monday’s comic strips and Sudoku puzzle, for example, can be found in today’s paper, but the weekly birth announcements and the Celebrations page will be in Tuesday’s edition.
The Daily News extends holiday greetings to all of its readers and advertisers.
Valentine to be focus
The Hallmark Channel will feature Valentine in a fictional movie.
“Welcome to Valentine” will make its premiere on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. It stars Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk
The movie plot is described as: After losing her boyfriend and job in the same week, Olivia (Davis) heads home to Nebraska to regroup. Olivia agrees to get a ride from her roommate’s friend, George (Tarasiuk), who is driving from New York to Los Angeles.
When George's car breaks down mere miles from Olivia's hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska, with Olivia and her sister. After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed, and love is what truly matters.
Farm Bureau
The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library. BBQ and Brews will be at the Lincoln state office on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.