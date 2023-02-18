No paper on holiday

Because of the Presidents Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.

Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper will either be included in Tuesday’s Daily News or may be found in today’s edition.

Monday’s comic strips and Sudoku puzzle, for example, can be found in today’s paper, but the weekly birth announcements and the Celebrations page will be in Tuesday’s edition.

The Daily News extends holiday greetings to all of its readers and advertisers.

Valentine to be focus

The Hallmark Channel will feature Valentine in a fictional movie.

“Welcome to Valentine” will make its premiere on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. It stars Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk

The movie plot is described as: After losing her boyfriend and job in the same week, Olivia (Davis) heads home to Nebraska to regroup. Olivia agrees to get a ride from her roommate’s friend, George (Tarasiuk), who is driving from New York to Los Angeles.

When George's car breaks down mere miles from Olivia's hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska, with Olivia and her sister. After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed, and love is what truly matters.

Farm Bureau

The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library. BBQ and Brews will be at the Lincoln state office on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.

Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa's Indian Ocean coast Friday in a demonstration of the three countries’ close ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West.

Vermont further extends warning after 3 ice fishermen deaths

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two …

Northeast music department to hold winter concert

The music department at Northeast Community College will host its annual winter concert in February. The concert will be Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. The event is free and open to the public.