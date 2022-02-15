VFW Auxiliary
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1644 met on Feb. 8. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Voice of Democracy program. There will be a no-bake bake sale in the near future — members should watch for their letter in the mail.
There will be corned beef and cabbage with all the trimmings at the club on Thursday, March 17, starting at 11 a.m. until gone.
The next meeting will be 5 p.m. on March 8 at the post home.
Office to be closed
MADISON — The Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 16, because of staff shortage.
Also, the Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day.
Library closed
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
Blood drive
CROFTON — Spring into action and give the gift of life by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.
The Crofton Community Blood Drive will be Wednesday, March 2, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crofton City Auditorium, 1210 W. Second St. Appointments are required. To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
City offices closed
The Norfolk City Administration offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents’ Day.