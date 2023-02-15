Antique auto club
Norfolk Antique Auto Club meets the third Friday of each month at 6 p.m. for soup supper and meetings. All members are encouraged to attend the next meeting Friday, Feb. 17, at the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave.
Residents invited to comprehensive planning workshop
NEWMAN GROVE — A community workshop will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Newman Grove Community Center.
Five Rule Rural Planning is inviting residents to the community planning workshop at the Newman Grove Community Center from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop is to gather community input to assist with planning for the future development of the city.
The input collected will guide the development of a communitywide survey that will follow in March. In 2021, as part of a regional planning effort, Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney completed a land use inventory and street and sidewalk assessment that would be utilized to update the city’s comprehensive plan.
The community input collected will be paired with the data collected in 2021 and presented to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission and Newman Grove City Council as an update to the city comprehensive plan.
The updated comprehensive plan will serve as a guide for residents, developers, and city leadership as they plan and implement goals for community growth.
Residents are encouraged to RSVP by visiting newmangrove2033.com.
To encourage residents to participate, pie from the Newman Grove City Café will be served to the first 50 residents to attend the workshop.