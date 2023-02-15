Antique auto club

Norfolk Antique Auto Club meets the third Friday of each month at 6 p.m. for soup supper and meetings. All members are encouraged to attend the next meeting Friday, Feb. 17, at the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave.

Residents invited to comprehensive planning workshop

NEWMAN GROVE — A community workshop will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Newman Grove Community Center.

Five Rule Rural Planning is inviting residents to the community planning workshop at the Newman Grove Community Center from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

The purpose of the workshop is to gather community input to assist with planning for the future development of the city.

The input collected will guide the development of a communitywide survey that will follow in March. In 2021, as part of a regional planning effort, Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney completed a land use inventory and street and sidewalk assessment that would be utilized to update the city’s comprehensive plan.

The community input collected will be paired with the data collected in 2021 and presented to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission and Newman Grove City Council as an update to the city comprehensive plan.

The updated comprehensive plan will serve as a guide for residents, developers, and city leadership as they plan and implement goals for community growth.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP by visiting newmangrove2033.com.

To encourage residents to participate, pie from the Newman Grove City Café will be served to the first 50 residents to attend the workshop.

In other news

College looks to enhance academic space on its Norfolk campus

To allow for the creation of space that will improve learning environments for students and for the flexibility for multiple program uses, Northeast Community College is moving forward with replacing the Maclay Building and will renovate the former library/resource center, both of which sit …

Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history

NEW YORK (AP) — It was Valentine’s Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth — a fourth grader — seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.

Northeast music department to hold winter concert

The music department at Northeast Community College will host its annual winter concert in February. The concert will be Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. The event is free and open to the public.