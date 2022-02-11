Benefit planned
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar in Norfolk will host a fundraiser benefit for the Clausen family of Pierce.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the establishment will donate 10% of all food sales directly to the Clausen Family Benefit at Elkhorn Valley Bank. In addition, items and gift cards from local businesses will be on display for a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with proceeds going to the family after a fire last month.
Senior meal, dance
The Norfolk Senior Center will host a special meal and dance on Monday, Feb. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. A meal featuring fried chicken and potato salad with a valentine dessert will be served at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Jim Casey will be performing.
Economic meetings
The Northeast Economic Development and Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District meetings will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The NED meeting will start at 7 p.m. and the NENEDD meeting will start at 7:15 p.m., or following the NED meeting.
The meetings will be at the following locations: NENEDD Offices — Conference Room, 111 S. First St., Norfolk; West Point Chamber of Commerce, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point; and City of Columbus Offices — First Floor Mayor’s Office, 2424 14th St., Columbus.