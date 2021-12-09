Vision screening
The Norfolk Lions Club has helped nearly 2,000 children in Northeast Nebraska schools get screened for eyesight problems and issues. Of those, 189 children have been referred to eye doctors for further testing and treatment.
From Sept. 28 to Nov. 8, Norfolk Lions Club members — under the leadership of Tim Ernst, Leon Chapman, Gary Jackson, Bruce Shaffer and Kirk Griffith — screened children at schools in Osmond, Coleridge, Laurel, Concord, Hartington, Bloomfield, Battle Creek, Winside, Winnebago and Crofton, according to a press release from the Norfolk Lions Club.
Other elementary schools interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact the Norfolk Lions Club by contacting Griffith at 402-640-2792 or via mail at P.O. Box 392, Norfolk, NE 68702-0329.
Veterans coffee
Veterans are invited for coffee and rolls at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.
The event will be Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 8:30 a.m., and coffee and rolls will be available for a nominal fee. For more information, call 402-841-8471.