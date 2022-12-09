Breakfast event
The Knights of Columbus will be serving breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. until noon at the KC Hall in Norfolk, 105 Elm Ave., with donations designated to the Seminarian Fund. The Catholic Daughters, Court Street Monica 877, will be hosting the 18th annual Christmas cookie and candy sale with donations directed to the Court charities.
Chamber singers, arts center present ‘Sing Noel!’
Members of the community are invited to the Norfolk Arts Center to enjoy delicious desserts prepared by Dave Freudenburg, while the Norfolk Area Chamber Singers delight with joyous holiday music.
“Sing Noel!” is a yearly treat at the Norfolk Arts Center for the community to enjoy. This year’s event will be Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
In addition, the Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call NAC at 402-371-7199.
Smothers Brothers
The Smothers Brothers’ appearance at the Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk this past summer is scheduled to be featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS had a crew at the festival in June filming footage during the festival and around Norfolk for a feature on the Smothers Brothers, who were awarded the 2022 Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award at the festival.
“CBS Sunday Morning” airs at 8 a.m.