Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Academy nominations
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood has announced the nomination of nine 1st Congressional District constituents to the country’s military service academies — including one from Northeast Nebraska.
Owen Simanek of North Bend was among those nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy. He also was nominated by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.
The announcement comes at the conclusion of a rigorous interview and selection process that included the input of a committee of diverse Nebraskans, including military leaders and community members.
“Nebraskans are stepping up to serve as the next generation of leaders in our country’s armed forces. It’s an honor to nominate each of these outstanding young Nebraskans to our military service academies,” Flood said. “I also want to extend a big thanks to the committee who assisted with the process that resulted in the nomination of these outstanding candidates.”
The committee members include Roma Amundson of Lincoln, Lt. Col. Darin Fox (Marines) of Bellevue, Jessica Kolterman of Seward, Dave Merritt of Norfolk and Col. Fred Phelan of Lincoln (Air Force).
City offices closed
NORFOLK — The Norfolk city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.