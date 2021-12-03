Festival planned

WEST POINT — Christmas activities will take place during the first Family Christmas Festival on Tuesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will take place on Main Street and is designed to be like a Hallmark Christmas.

There will be real reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides for kids, dancing kids around the town Christmas tree, strollers singing Christmas carols, a live Nativity, chili served, and Santa Claus will be coming to town.

Contest winners

Leaves, branches and wildlife were artfully crafted by young Nebraskans throughout the year, turning blank paper into award-winning posters.

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) recognize students from kindergarten to 12th grade, who competed in the annual “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities” conservation poster contest.

Students winning in the state competition from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:

K-1: Monroe Crogan, Howells (Lower Elkhorn NRD), 4-6: Mariana Nexticapan Hernandez, Wayne (Lower Elkhorn NRD); 7-9: Emma Canham, Norfolk (Lower Elkhorn NRD); and 10-12: Myranda Hansen, Norfolk (Lower Elkhorn NRD).

Each NRD selects a winner from its district contest to compete in the state competition. The state winners take home a $25 prize and will go on to compete in the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) poster contest for a chance to win $200. National winners are selected at the NACD annual conference in February.

Boat ramp closed

CROFTON — The U.S. Corps Army of Engineers, Omaha District, announced Thursday afternoon that the boat ramp at the Nebraska Tailwaters located at the Gavins Point Dam will be closed through Monday, Dec. 6. Maintenance is being conducted.

Veterans office

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the Stanton County Veterans Service Office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment only.

Christmas supper

The Madison County Farm Bureau board will hold its Christmas supper on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Goody’s Grille in Battle Creek.

Holiday show begins at Wayne State

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2021 holiday season with "Season of Light" on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran.

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings about the coronavirus's omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounde…