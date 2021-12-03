Festival planned
WEST POINT — Christmas activities will take place during the first Family Christmas Festival on Tuesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will take place on Main Street and is designed to be like a Hallmark Christmas.
There will be real reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides for kids, dancing kids around the town Christmas tree, strollers singing Christmas carols, a live Nativity, chili served, and Santa Claus will be coming to town.
Contest winners
Leaves, branches and wildlife were artfully crafted by young Nebraskans throughout the year, turning blank paper into award-winning posters.
Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) recognize students from kindergarten to 12th grade, who competed in the annual “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities” conservation poster contest.
Students winning in the state competition from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
K-1: Monroe Crogan, Howells (Lower Elkhorn NRD), 4-6: Mariana Nexticapan Hernandez, Wayne (Lower Elkhorn NRD); 7-9: Emma Canham, Norfolk (Lower Elkhorn NRD); and 10-12: Myranda Hansen, Norfolk (Lower Elkhorn NRD).
Each NRD selects a winner from its district contest to compete in the state competition. The state winners take home a $25 prize and will go on to compete in the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) poster contest for a chance to win $200. National winners are selected at the NACD annual conference in February.
Boat ramp closed
CROFTON — The U.S. Corps Army of Engineers, Omaha District, announced Thursday afternoon that the boat ramp at the Nebraska Tailwaters located at the Gavins Point Dam will be closed through Monday, Dec. 6. Maintenance is being conducted.
Veterans office
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the Stanton County Veterans Service Office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment only.
Christmas supper
The Madison County Farm Bureau board will hold its Christmas supper on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Goody’s Grille in Battle Creek.