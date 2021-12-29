Afternoon event
OAKDALE — TJ & the Turnpikes will be performing Saturday, Jan. 1, at the Oakdale Community Center from 2 to 5 p.m. They will perform classic country and classic gospel. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Concert in Albion
ALBION — The Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert featuring many styles of music performed by Bassoons Across Nebraska at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.
Anyone with questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-2633