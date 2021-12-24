City offices closed
The Norfolk city administration offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, to observe the New Year’s holiday.
On Monday, Dec. 27, the fee for a first-time adult passport book will increase to $130, the Madison County District Court office said. The acceptance fee for passport books will be $35.
The Nebraska Public Power District has a history of using a diverse mix of electrical generation and will continue to rely on that mix as it attempts to reach a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Some Lower Elkhorn NRD board members questioned Tuesday if the district’s general manager misspoke about the authority the board gave him when he testified recently before state senators.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 2021 is shaping up to be even deadlier than last year.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips to help citizens avoid falling victim to scams.
