Courthouse closed

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas.

High school play production brings revenue to city

The three-day NSAA One-Act Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk brought in more than 3,800 paid attendees and more than 1,400 directors and high school cast members representing 36 schools across the state.

'We have stock': Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — After a wearying nearly two years of the pandemic, independent retailers are cautiously hoping their holiday seasons will be bright, despite the challenges this year ranging from supply chain snags to shortages of hot holiday items.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at t…