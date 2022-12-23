Tree recycling
NORFOLK — After Christmas, hundreds of Christmas trees will be chipped into mulch for use in the city parks and roadways in the 34th annual Christmas tree recycling program.
Area residents and businesses are asked to bring their live Christmas trees to the Norfolk Fire Division training center at 302 E. Benjamin Ave., starting Monday, Dec. 26. Trees will be taken through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Trees are scheduled to be chipped the following week, weather permitting. Trees should be free of all ornaments, tree stands and nails. Trees that have been flocked will not be accepted at the site.
Norfolk's Christmas tree recycling program is sponsored by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Nebraska Public Power District, the City of Norfolk Fire Division, the City of Norfolk Streets Division and City of Norfolk Parks Division.
Offices closed
NORFOLK — The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District offices, 111 S. First St., will be closed to celebrate the holidays. Its offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The offices also will be closed to observe New Year’s from Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.