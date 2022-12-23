Tree recycling

NORFOLK — After Christmas, hundreds of Christmas trees will be chipped into mulch for use in the city parks and roadways in the 34th annual Christmas tree recycling program.

Area residents and businesses are asked to bring their live Christmas trees to the Norfolk Fire Division training center at 302 E. Benjamin Ave., starting Monday, Dec. 26. Trees will be taken through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Trees are scheduled to be chipped the following week, weather permitting. Trees should be free of all ornaments, tree stands and nails. Trees that have been flocked will not be accepted at the site.

Norfolk's Christmas tree recycling program is sponsored by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Nebraska Public Power District, the City of Norfolk Fire Division, the City of Norfolk Streets Division and City of Norfolk Parks Division.

Offices closed

NORFOLK — The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District offices, 111 S. First St., will be closed to celebrate the holidays. Its offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The offices also will be closed to observe New Year’s from Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Tags

In other news

United Way supports the Arc of Norfolk

United Way supports the Arc of Norfolk

Several local organizations receive funding assistance from United Way. Below is a Q&A with Danielle Anderson, vice president of Arc of Norfolk — one of many agencies to receive such assistance.

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country.

Ex-area resident loses suit

Ex-area resident loses suit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Northeast Nebraska woman found guilty of severely beating a 4-month-old boy and illegally operating a daycare out of her home is facing a $41 million judgment in Johnson County District Court, according to a Kansas City TV station.