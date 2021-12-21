Auxiliary meeting
The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on Dec. 14. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Norfolk Veterans Home for rolls and bingo for the coming year.
Canned goods were collected and will be taken to the Good Neighbors. The club manager was presented a gift for her work for the past year. The next meeting will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Local blood donors needed in 2022
LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try in 2022.
One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.
One upcoming event is the Crofton community blood drive, scheduled from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Crofton auditorium, 1210 W. Second St. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.