Auxiliary meeting

The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on Dec. 14. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Norfolk Veterans Home for rolls and bingo for the coming year.

Canned goods were collected and will be taken to the Good Neighbors. The club manager was presented a gift for her work for the past year. The next meeting will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Local blood donors needed in 2022

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try in 2022.

One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.

One upcoming event is the Crofton community blood drive, scheduled from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Crofton auditorium, 1210 W. Second St. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

In other news

Nebraska falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a season full of comebacks and adversity, the Nebraska volleyball team nearly saved its biggest rally for the last moment.The Huskers fell behind 7-0 to Wisconsin in the fifth set, slowly relying on its defense and chipping away to nearly pull off a miracle. A successful …

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.