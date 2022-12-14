Visit from Santa

Santa Claus will be at Meds & More, 1226 W. Pasewalk Ave. in Norfolk on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. He will be handing out brown bags of nuts and fruit for children, free of charge. Contact 402-640-0717 for questions.

In other news

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River.

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south saw tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country.

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office.

US military creates space unit in South Korea to watch North

US military creates space unit in South Korea to watch North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. military formally launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, its first such facility on foreign territory that will likely enable Washington to better monitor its rivals North Korea, China and Russia.