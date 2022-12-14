Visit from Santa
Santa Claus will be at Meds & More, 1226 W. Pasewalk Ave. in Norfolk on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. He will be handing out brown bags of nuts and fruit for children, free of charge. Contact 402-640-0717 for questions.
