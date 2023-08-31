New warning sirens
Siren work will begin soon in Norfolk.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, Blue Valley Public Safety/Federal Siren will be replacing two outdoor warning sirens — one at 1112 Bonita Drive and on Morningside Drive, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
A new siren also will be constructed west of town at 300 S. 49th St. in the field north of the water plant.
Work will include the replacement of the poles, which will involve large equipment and extra people working at these sites. The project is expected to last a week.
Questions and concerns should be directed to Region 11 emergency manager Bobbi Risor at 402-844-2066.
WSC to present student films
Wayne State College salutes student filmmaking with one encore presentation and three premieres at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at The Majestic Theatre in Wayne.
The event is free and open to the public, and a question-and-answer session will follow the films.
Each semester, student excellence in filmmaking is celebrated with encore showings from the previous academic year, followed by film debuts. Student films are created under the direction of Michael G. White, associate professor of film at Wayne State.
The encore film will be “The Divide” by Nathan Blizzard of Omaha. Student film premieres for fall 2023 are “Invisible” by Nolan Flanigan of Bellevue; “This is He” by Leah Bennett of Johannesburg, South Africa; and “7 Year Senior” by Joe Merkel of St. Helena.
For more information, contact White at 402-375-7595.