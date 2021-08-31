Mental health

Chelsea Race from Oasis Counseling International will be speaking on women’s mental health Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Bethany room at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. All women are invited.

The American Legion Auxiliary willl host a Dine and Donate at Perkins Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The restaurant is at 1229 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk.

Donations will go to residents at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

The Norfolk city administration offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

Victorious Taliban focus on governing after US withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban reveled in their victory after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, reiterating their pledge Tuesday to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war. Their anxious citizens, meanwhile, are waiting to see what the new order looks like.

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A huge firefighting force gathered Tuesday to defend Lake Tahoe from a raging wildfire that forced the evacuation of California communities on the south end of the alpine resort and put others across the state line in Nevada on notice to be ready to flee.