Meetings planned

The Northeast Economic Development Inc. and Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The NED Inc. board meeting will start at 7 p.m. The NENEDD board meeting will follow at 7:15 p.m. or following the conclusion of the NED meeting. The meeting will be at the City of Norfolk offices, Training Room, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.

Elections coming

MADISON — The Northeast Community Center in Madison will elect new board members on Monday, Sept. 26, during the evening meal. Current board members are Les Kubes, president; Mike Prather, vice president; Jo Waara, secretary; Jan Albrach, treasurer; and Marian Frisch, Gary Luetkenhaus, Don Knapp, Sue Jurgens and Mick Reeves.

The three new board members elected to three-year terms will be replacing Kubes, Frisch and Luetkenhaus. Anyone interested in running should call the center at 402-454-3927 and ask for Geri or Sally.

Auxiliary meets

NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met recently. The charter was draped for one member. Poppy Day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. The district meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 18, in Stanton. Check-in will be at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, with meetings to follow. The fall conference will be Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at Lincoln.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. at the post home at 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Community College acknowledges work of student leaders

Northeast Community College acknowledges work of student leaders

Students in leadership positions at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their work over the past academic year. The acknowledgment came during the annual Student Leadership Development Series (SLDS) banquet in the Lifelong Learning Center with a theme taken from a superhero film.