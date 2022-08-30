Meetings planned
The Northeast Economic Development Inc. and Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The NED Inc. board meeting will start at 7 p.m. The NENEDD board meeting will follow at 7:15 p.m. or following the conclusion of the NED meeting. The meeting will be at the City of Norfolk offices, Training Room, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.
Elections coming
MADISON — The Northeast Community Center in Madison will elect new board members on Monday, Sept. 26, during the evening meal. Current board members are Les Kubes, president; Mike Prather, vice president; Jo Waara, secretary; Jan Albrach, treasurer; and Marian Frisch, Gary Luetkenhaus, Don Knapp, Sue Jurgens and Mick Reeves.
The three new board members elected to three-year terms will be replacing Kubes, Frisch and Luetkenhaus. Anyone interested in running should call the center at 402-454-3927 and ask for Geri or Sally.
Auxiliary meets
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met recently. The charter was draped for one member. Poppy Day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. The district meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 18, in Stanton. Check-in will be at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, with meetings to follow. The fall conference will be Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at Lincoln.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. at the post home at 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.