Housing open house
Residents are urged to attend an open house on an affordable housing action plan from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Norfolk City Council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St.
The affordable housing action plan is in response to the lack of affordable housing in many Nebraska municipalities, and the plan assists municipalities putting a plan forward.
The Nebraska Legislature put in place a requirement for cities with a population of less than 50,000 inhabitants to adopt an affordable housing action plan on or before Jan. 1, 2024.
Topics to be discussed include examining and updating zoning codes and ordinances to permit varied types of housing stock, provide greater availability of affordable housing and promote more efficient and effective land use.
Questions may be directed to the city’s planning and development at 402-844-2280.
Library closed
The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3-4, in observance of Labor Day.
Air quality alert
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality have issued a smoke advisory for parts of Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Smoke associated with wildfires in Canada are affecting the air quality in Nebraska. The air quality alert — designating air quality as moderate to unhealthy — runs from Tuesday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Impact of the unhealthy air quality could affect a variety of communities across the state, including Norfolk, O’Neill, Valentine, Wayne and surrounding areas through midday Wednesday.
NPS budget workshop
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has scheduled a budget workshop Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 a.m. at the school district’s central office building at 512 W. Philip Ave. The next regular meeting of the board will be on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m., starting with a budget and tax hearing and regular business meeting to follow.