Mobile office hours
Constituents of Third District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith are welcomed to meet with a member of his staff next month in various communities around the state, including Pierce and Wayne.
Third District residents may meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency or take advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith — who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff — will provide a staff member on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Lied Pierce Public Library, 207 W. Court St., in Pierce from 11 a.m. until noon, and at the Wayne Public Library, 410 N. Pearl St. A, in Wayne from 1 to 2 p.m.
Columnist to present programs in hometown
Lori Borgman, who has been entertaining Daily News readers for many years in her weekly column, may live in Indiana, but she is still a Cornhusker at heart.
“You may know me as a Hoosier, but I am a Cornhusker by birth,” she said. “ ‘Go Big Red’ were my first words.”
Borgman is coming back to her home state in September to present two programs in Lincoln, where she lived as a child.
In fact, she once said her first memory was “riding my red tricycle with handlebars shaped like airplane wings on the sidewalk in our backyard in Lincoln.”
Borgman earned her journalism degree from the University of Missouri and worked as a photojournalist before becoming a columnist for the Indianapolis Star. Her column now appears in around 400 newspapers and media outlets. She also has written seven books.
She and her husband, who was also a photojournalist, have three children and 11 grandchildren, all of whom are often topics of her columns.
Borgman will be speaking in Lincoln on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 4 and 7 p.m., at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park. Tickets are free but must be reserved for a specific presentation by emailing clarionevents2023@gmail.com.