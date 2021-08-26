Property taxes due
MADISON — The second half of real estate and personal property taxes will become delinquent on Wednesday, Sept. 1 Payments postmarked on or before Tuesday, Aug. 31, will be considered current. Payments may be left at the county treasurer’s office or mailed to Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, P.O. Box 270, Madison, NE 68748. They also may be dropped in the drop box beside the south doors of the courthouse. Be sure to attached payment stub with payment so county officials know what is being paid for.
State Fair live-streaming
GRAND ISLAND — New this year, the Nebraska State Fair will live-stream select agriculture events and offer a dedicated 24/7 live-stream of the birthing pavilion. Nebraskans may view 4-H, FFA and various ag shows throughout the 11-day event. A full schedule of the livestock events that will be broadcast is available at StateFair.org.
“This is an excellent way for Nebraskans to experience the fair from every corner of the state while providing agricultural education to Nebraska youth,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “The 24/7 live-stream of the birthing pavilion will let fairgoers enjoy other parts of the fair and know when to make their way back to the pavilion. And the live-stream of all our ag events makes the fair accessible to those who are unable to attend due to proximity or concerns around COVID-19.”
The Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27, through Monday, Sept. 6.