Duplicate bridge
Norfolk Duplicate Bridge club will be canceled for September because of Labor Day. It will be scheduled again in October. For questions, call 402-371-9576.
Music festival
HOWELLS — The fourth annual Highway 91 music festival will be Saturday, Aug. 28, in Howells.
There will be three bands: Josh Hoyer, who was on the television show “The Voice”; Hector Anchondo, the winner of the 2020 International Blues Challenge; and the Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band.
All profits get divided between all the seniors at Howells/Dodge who give back to their communities by participating in community service projects.