Auxiliary meets
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 Auxiliary met Aug. 8. The charter was draped for four members.
Elizabeth Davis attended the national convention and gave a report on changes in the by-laws. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Annual book sale
The Norfolk Rescue Mission will host its 16th annual book sale from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 3, at The Stables Event Center, 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk.
Thousands of books will be sorted into more than 50 categories. Hours of the event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, and from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
Proceeds from the sale help fund the mission.