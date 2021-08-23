DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans will host a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave., starting at 6 p.m. All eligible members are welcomed. For more information, contact Ron at 402-649-0123.
Auxiliary meeting
The American Legion Auxiliary met on Aug. 9 at the Norfolk Post Home.
Mary Swenson presented a report about the Norfolk Veterans Home. Maddox Weckerle-Dietz, the 2021 Cornhusker Girls State delegate from Norfolk, delivered a thank-you speech.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Legion club at 105 E. Norfolk Ave.