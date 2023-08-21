Benefit for family

An Indian taco benefit to assist the Bryson Swalley family with medical expenses will be Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ponca Tribe cafeteria, 1800 Syracuse Ave., Norfolk. To place orders, call 402-992-2774.

Benefits distributed

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services division of children and family services, economic assistance, has begun issuing pandemic electronic benefits transfer benefits to Nebraska households for school-age children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the second half of the 2022-23 school year period.

The benefit is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to purchase food.

Nebraska families are eligible for school children benefits if:

— Students have been determined eligible for free or reduced-price school meals by application or directly certified through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Medicaid eligibility for the 2022-23 school year;

— Students attend a school that has met the criteria for benefit eligibility by having a COVID-19 related absence, closure or reduced attendance or hours for at least five consecutive days; and,

— Students with an eligible COVID-19 absence from school and can provide verification if needed.

The issuance date for school children and homeschooled students benefits was Aug. 15.

Families with questions about the benefit or think they may be eligible can contact DHHS.NebraskaPEBT@nebraska.gov or call 800-383-4278. Include the parent’s name, master case number, address, email address, phone number, child’s name, and child’s date of birth in the email.

Grief group program offered in West Point

Franciscan Healthcare has announced that a new grief group program will be offered at its West Point location this fall.

“Understanding Your Grief” will be each Monday, beginning Oct. 2 and concluding Nov. 20. Designed by Dr. Alan Wolfelt, one of North America’s leading death educators and grief counselors, this program will cover topics such as “Introduction to Grief and Mourning,” “Dispelling Misconceptions About Grief,” “Understanding the Concept of Touchstones,” “Understanding the Six Needs of Mourning” and “Seeking Reconciliation Not Resolution.”

Leading this program will be Franciscan Healthcare chaplain Thomas Manhart. There is no cost to attend. Meetings will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s Bonaventure Room on the second floor.

To register, visit franhealth.org and click on “News & Events,” then “Understanding Your Grief.” Questions may be directed to Manhart at 402-372-6708.

