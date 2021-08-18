Cancer benefit
A cancer benefit will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Stu’s Place, 9101 Bedford Ave. in Omaha, for 16-year-old Joel Taylor of Lyons. The benefit will include a raffle, silent auction and spaghetti feed.
