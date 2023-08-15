Open house scheduled for street improvement plan

An informational open house on the one- and six-year street improvements plan will be Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 Prospect Ave., the City of Norfolk said in a press release.

The open house will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to gather community input on the city’s streets improvement plan. City staff will be available to answer questions, according to the release.

No parking on Madison Avenue

Because of mill and overlay work, no parking is allowed on Madison Avenue between First and Seventh streets until further notice, according to the City of Norfolk.

Access to the parking lots also will be restricted from Madison Avenue.

Madison Avenue parking

