Monthly meeting
BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library, 100 S. Fourth St.
Fundraiser planned
Culver’s of Norfolk will be holding a share night fundraiser for Parent to Parent Network Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. A percentage of the sales will go to help Parent to Parent Network, a nonprofit organization created by and for families residing in Northeast Nebraska and who are raising, or are primary caregivers for, children with behavioral and/or emotional challenges. The restaurant is at 924 S. 20th St.