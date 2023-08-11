Monthly meeting

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library, 100 S. Fourth St.

Fundraiser planned

Culver’s of Norfolk will be holding a share night fundraiser for Parent to Parent Network Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. A percentage of the sales will go to help Parent to Parent Network, a nonprofit organization created by and for families residing in Northeast Nebraska and who are raising, or are primary caregivers for, children with behavioral and/or emotional challenges. The restaurant is at 924 S. 20th St.

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The gray, two-story home with white trim toppled and slid, crashing into the river below as rushing waters carried off a bobbing chunk of its roof. Next door, a condo building teetered on the edge of the bank, its foundation already having fallen away as erosion undercut it.

US inflation has steadily cooled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years.